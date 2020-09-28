NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – When the pandemic first began and unemployment cases skyrocketed, people filing claims and getting assistance, were not required to fulfill work searches each week.
That changed Sunday September 27 when they were reinstated.
Each week, people on unemployment are supposed to complete “three potential job contacts” and report those. So this first week, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 would be reported during the certification process that begins Oct. 4. The system automatically denies benefits for a week that the claimant hasn’t done their searches.
Here’s how the state is breaking down who needs to complete the searches.
Out of Work: Not Job Attached: Claimants who are out of work and do not have a job to return to, or a return-to-work date, are required to complete weekly work searches.
Self-employed: Work search activities for self-employed individuals can include calling on clients, advertising business services, posting business-related social media content, enhancing the business’s website, submitting bids or proposals, applying for contract or gig work, or attend training. Self-employed claimants need to continue taking proactive steps to reopen their businesses. If they do not plan to reopen their business, they must complete traditional work searches.
Out of Work: Job Attached: Claimants who are temporarily laid off or furloughed, and have a return-to-work date, are not required to complete weekly job searches.
Union Workers: Claimants, who are union workers, and attained employment through their union hiring hall, are not required to complete weekly job searches.
COVID-19: Claimants who are out of work due to one of the COVID-19 reasons listed in the CARES Act may be exempt from performing job searches. They must self-certify they are unable to look for work due to one of the approved COVID-19 designations but are otherwise able and available.
On September 17, Governor Bill Lee spoke about restarting the work searches saying, “As federal money stops and the states $275 payment continues, those work search requirements will be certain that folks access the short term benefit available but also pursue the log-term goal of permanent employment. Our unemployment rate is trending in the right direction. We announced earlier that Tennessee’s unemployment rate is 8.5% which is ahead of the national average, it’s moving in the right direction. It isn’t exactly where we want it to be yet but we have to continue to pursue efforts to get Tennesseans back to work.”
The Governor going on to say, “Unemployment impacts individuals significantly but it also impacts businesses because businesses are taxed to provide unemployment benefit in times of great unemployment in our state.”
The Department of Labor and Workforce points to their website to search for current job openings. Right now there are more than 220,000.
