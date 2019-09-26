NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Unemployment rates in each of Tennessee's 95 counties have dropped during the month of August.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development also said unemployment is now less than 5 percent in 89 of Tennessee's counties. Sevier and Williamson counties saw the lowest unemployment rate in August with a rate of 2.5 percent.
Williamson County's rate actually dropped by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month. Sevier County decreased by 0.8 of a percentage point.
Davidson and Cheatham counties had the second lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent.
Davidson County decreased 0.6 of a percentage point while Cheatham County dropped 0.7 of a percentage point.
The remaining counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates for August are Rutherford, Wilson, Sumner, Maury, Robertson and Smith.
Clay County had the highest unemployment rate in August with 6.1 percent. However, it actually represents a 1.9 percentage drop compared to July. Hancock County had the second highest unemployment rate with 6 percent, which is actually 2.1 percent lower compared to July.
The statewide unemployment rate for September will be available Oct. 17.
