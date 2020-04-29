NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “I was laid off on the week of March 29th--is the date actually of my claim,” Lebanon resident Mick Procello said.
Micki Porcello had a great job working for a health care group doing clinical trials, until the coronavirus hit, forcing her company to lay off workers because studies were put on hold.
“My savings is gone. My stimulus, which I was fortunate enough to be in the first round to receive stimulus is going towards May rent after that I have nothing,” Porcello said.
Porcello now joins thousands of other Tennesseans waiting for unemployment benefits. News 4 has received dozens of calls and emails from people who have tried and tried to get help, with very little or no luck.
“I spent seven hours on the phone one day, making multiple phone calls only to be put back on disconnect if you will,” Porcello said
Porcello also worries about re-entering the workforce and still not receiving the benefits she applied for several weeks ago.
“What happens to the money I should have been receiving all of this time. And I understand that once a claim is approved, that they’re supposed to pay you back pay as well to get you caught up and you’ll receive your certifications moving forward, but that does concern me,” Porcello said.
This week, News 4 asked the Department of Labor about it. The Department of Labor replied that if a claimant applied for unemployment, was approved or completed certifications, they would receive back pay for the weeks leading up to the time they returned to work.
Porcello just wishes she can find some of kind solution. She’s constantly worried about where the new few months will take her.
“I read one of your other articles on the site this morning. She’s got several children--she finally started to receive her money--but it was nothing they told her she was going to receive. She’s only receiving partial payments. But even that, it’s not enough to survive in the economy today. So I am diligently looking for work--but again, so are the millions of other people in the nation looking for work so the competition is extreme,” Porcello said.
News 4 also asked the Department of Labor
"We also asked the Department of Labor what if someone is fearful of going back to work because of the coronavirus. Can they still receive benefits? The Department of Labor says if an employer officially calls them back to work and the employee refuses to return, they can no longer collect unemployment.
Shortly after our story aired the Department of Labor gave us this statement regarding Porcello’s claim.
“Caresse,
I am told Micki Porcello listed the incorrect separating employer on her unemployment application and that stopped the claim until it could be investigated.”
Best regards,
Chris Cannon | Assistant Administrator”
