NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly 1,000 unemployment claims from federal employees have been filed, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, an increase of over 100 claims from the previous week.
Federal unit employees are working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and several worked last Saturday to process the "influx of federal unemployment claims in a timely manner." There has been so many claims that the TDLWD is anticipating another Saturday schedule to process claims this week.
"The unit is keeping detailed records of each federal unemployment claim to make the repayment process as smooth as possible when the shutdown ends and the employees receive back pay. Federal law requires they reimburse the state for any unemployment insurance benefits they receive during while furloughed," said the TDLWD in a statement.
The US Department of Labor has strict requirements for those filing a claim, including that an unemployed person must be willing and available to work.
This applies to those who are not on the job because they are free to work, however, a government employee required to work without pay is not eligible for unemployment for this same reason.
"If the state approves an application for benefits, unemployment claimants must certify online each week they are available to work. The state is deferring the requirement federal claimants conduct weekly online job searches in order to receive benefits because they are part of a temporary layoff," said TDLWD.
The earliest someone who claims unemployment can receive money is two weeks after filing certifications. However, the TDLWD said due to this being the peak season for unemployment claims and the shutdown, it could take up to 21 days to make a determination on if a person will receive benefits.
According to the TDLWD, the maximum someone living in Tennessee can make a week on unemployment is $275 minus income taxes.
If you are a furloughed federal worker and are looking to seek unemployment benefits, visit the state's workforce development website here or call TDLWD at 1-844-224-5818.
