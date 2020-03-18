NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As businesses close because of coronavirus, the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development has seen a rise is filed unemployment benefit claims.
In fact, the department says they've tripled in about a week. Between March 8 - March 16, there were 6,092 processed claims. That's compared to 2,031 new claims between March 1 - March 7.
"We have not seen an influx of unemployment claims like this since the recession back in 2009," says Chris Cannon with the Department of Labor.
With the high volume, Cannon says there's one thing employers can to make the situation easier for their employees. "If an employer files a mass layoff claim, they give us some pertinent information about the employees upfront and when that employee then goes to file their claim, the computer matches it up and sends the claim much faster."
Many normal unemployment restrictions are still in place, like job searching. The Labor website stating that "as of March 17, if you don't have a return to work date, you are still required to do job searches."
One big change, however, affects people who are under quarantine. After an executive order by Governor Bill Lee makes it possible for someone quarantined under doctor's order to be able to apply for unemployment and receive weekly benefits. Typically when you apply for unemployment, you have to be willing and able to work.
The state unemployment trust fund has a little more $1.5 billion dollars. Cannon says the trust fund balance did hit zero during the 2009 recession and the state borrowed federal money for a month until new tax collections could come in and be paid off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.