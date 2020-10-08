(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 9,839 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee last week, bringing the total number to 871,580 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
The state reports that 199,684 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $43,137,971. Here's how it's broken down:
Total Claims Paid: 199,684
Total Payments: $43,137,971
TN Payments: $11,052,665*
Federal Payments: $54,190,637
|
New claims since March 15th: 871,580
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.