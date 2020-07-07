NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From Nashville to New York, people are going months without a job, waiting for their unemployment benefits, and unable to feed their families.
“I’ve done everything. I’ve borrowed money. I’ve sold stuff. Me and my mom together,” 30-year-old Thomas Montesrin from Smyrna said.
Montesrin said he was looking forward to starting a new job this week, but the pain from his pancreatitis held him back. On top of his health problems, he added he hasn’t received a dime after filing for unemployment back in April.
“My bank account’s sitting at $450 overdrawn,” Montesrin said.
Unemployment, along with the loss of permanent jobs is something economist Heidi Shierholz is closely watching.
“Broad brushstrokes of what we’re seeing in the economy is, things are improving. Where people are being called back to jobs, where they got laid off due to social distancing measures. But we’re still in a deep, deep hole,” Shierholz said.
Shierholz is the Former Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Labor and is now the Director of Policy at the Economic Policy Institute based out of Washington D.C.
“What we’re seeing now is, while people are getting called back to prior jobs, at the same time, we’re seeing an increase in permanent layoffs,” Shierhoz said.
Those permanent layoffs, Shierholz found, affects women the most.
“In a sense that we’re seeing Black and Brown workers being disproportionately affected. Black workers are more likely to be laid off with really zero chance of being called back. The same is true for Hispanic workers,” Shierholz said.
With COVID-19 spikes rising across the nation, Shierholz fears the economy will only get worse.
A recent article published by the Economic Policy Institute said cutting off the Federal $600 boost to unemployment benefits at the end of the month would be both “cruel and bad economics.”
"The extra $600 in weekly benefits is getting a lot of attention right now. It's set to expire at the end of this month. If that is allowed to expire, that will also cost millions of jobs because that money really is supporting the economy right now,” Shierholz said.
If the $600 weekly unemployment insurance increase is allowed to expire, the Economic Policy Institute explained how many jobs will it cost over the next year.
For people such as Montesrin, they are still waiting on help. He said he’s hoping for the best, but doesn’t feel optimistic.
“‘Yeah, it scares me. And after all this is done. Is there gonna be a job for me?? I don’t know,” Montesrin said.
