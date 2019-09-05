Shots Fired Antioch - 9/5/2019

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The undocumented immigrant who was shot by an ICE agent Thursday morning has been released from the hospital.  

According to a spokesperson with the FBI, the man surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon but was not charged with any crimes. 

The attorney for the man's family told News4 the man was shot by ICE agents and was hit in the stomach and elbow. He had brief exploratory surgery to see if there were any additional internal injuries. He is not in custody and is a free man. 

"The individual was not arrested by the FBI, nor has he been charged with any crime by the FBI," said FBI Public Affairs Officer Joel Siskovic.

Thursday morning, investigators responded to a shots fired call at the Food Lion on Richards Road and Antioch Pike Thursday morning. 

According to Metro Police, officers received a call from ICE agents around 7 a.m. that their agents had fired two shots in an effort to apprehend someone. Metro Police responded a short time later to a box truck found nearby that was empty but had two bullet holes in it.

Authorities later told News4 ICE and FBI agents were searching for a 39-year-old Mexican national. ICE agents were conducting surveillance video and saw him get into a car. 

Authorities then pulled the man over and made contact with him. The man then sped away when he realized ICE agents pulled him over. ICE said one of their officers was standing in front of the car and that the man then drove toward the officer. The officer opened fire.

The man was hit in the stomach and elbow and his car was located nearby. The vehicle is now is police custody. 

Metro Police maintains they are not involved in the situation besides preserving the scene and detectives have been called off the investigation. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be conducting an investigation of the incident, since it involved federal agents.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

