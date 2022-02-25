NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With all the talk about flooding the last few days, you've probably heard a lot about river stages. But do you know what that actually means?
The National Weather Service puts criteria to them to let you know when you need to take action. Aside from a record river stage, which would be a total disaster, there's the ‘major’ flood stage.
This means that many buildings are basically inundated, and many roads are closed from flooding.
Then, there's the ‘moderate’ stage where few buildings are affected and just a few roads around the body of water are closed.
A ‘minor’ stage means just minor ponding inside a building like a basement or crawlspace as well as low water crossings. Still, not always safe for your car to go over.
And then the one we experience the most in Middle Tennessee-- an ‘action’ stage. That’s where the water is out of the banks, but still within the flood plain.
Only a few spots are at that moderate or minor stage. Many are at action stage or no flooding at all, but near their peak. Even though the rain is gone, the river flood alerts will last until further notice until all water has receded.
