BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) – Many people are feeling uneasy during these uncertain times and counselors and psychologists are reporting more and more phone calls.
Tennesseans are still spending a lot of time at home during this pandemic and now, they are watching scenes like the one that happened in Nashville on Saturday night as well as across the nation.
Dr. Patience Ruffin is a licensed professional counselor based in Brentwood. Ruffin said feelings of fear, anxiety and despair are a completely healthy reaction.
“It’s OK to feel that way,” Ruffin said.
And if children are seeing the coverage, they likely have questions too.
“Kid’s emotions will reflect your emotions,” Ruffin said.
If people don’t try to teach their kids the history of racism in one setting, maybe start with injustice.
