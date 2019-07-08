NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Officer John Anderson was killed when a car went through an intersection and crashed into his car. The intersection of Interstate Drive and Woodland Street was in flashing mode at the time, in which one direction of travel has a flashing yellow light and another direction of travel has a flashing red light.
Traffic signals all across Middle Tennessee go into flashing mode when there is a lower traffic volume on the streets the intersection services to keep traffic moving on main arteries in and around town. Typically, signals go into flashing mode late in the evening and are back in full operation before dawn.
It's important to note who has the right of way when approaching an intersection with a flashing signal. Those who have the flashing yellow light have the right of way, with yellow indicating to proceed through the intersection with caution of other traffic that may be on side streets.
A flashing red light means all traffic who has the flashing red light must stop and wait for traffic with a flashing yellow light to pass before proceeding through the intersection.
