NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Homeowners who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 may find some relief in the recently signed CARES Act, but they need to make sure they understand two terms: deferment and forbearance.
If you’ve been laid off or furloughed during the Coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. Millions of Americans are scrambling to come up with money to pay their bills. Many banks are offering a way to suspend payments during this financially hard time but you need to make sure you know what you’re signing up for.
Jeff Checko, a realtor with the Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX, says deferring or forbearing a loan is a quick fix to press pause on your payments, but what could help you out in a pinch now, may end up hurting you in the long run.
“People really need to understand the impact on credit because down the line when this is all done, deferment opposed to forbearance could mean the difference between qualifying for an automobile or getting a mortgage that you need or being at a certain score level that allows you to get the best interest rate possible,” says Checko.
Deferring your loan is simply freezing your payments for a period of time, then picking up that lost time at the end of the loan. For example, if you choose to do a 90-day deferment on your loan, you won’t have to make any payments during that three month period, but the life of your loan will increase by that amount of time on the back end.
If you can’t qualify for a deferment, you do have the option to go into forbearance. However, this should be a last resort. It essentially does the same thing as a deferment, except typically you have to pay back all of the payments once the forbearance is up. So not only will you be stuck with owing a lot of money at once, but a forbearance can also negatively impact your credit.
When it comes to a forbearance and a deferment, they affect your credit differently. “A deferment will just simply state on a credit report that it’s been deferred and there won’t be negative affect on a credit rating,” says Checko. “But a forbearance is absolutely viewed as a form of default.”
As of right now, it’s up to the bank on whether you need to prove you’re unemployed to be eligible, but with so many people needing help right now, experts say only apply if you really need the assistance.
