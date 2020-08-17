NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Undergraduate students are moving in at Vanderbilt on Monday, but it looks different than in previous years.
Everyone had to schedule a move-in appointment, then on their assigned day, they only get an hour to move their things in.
Students were required to mail in a COVID test before they arrived on campus. They will be tested again when they get to school.
“This is a test that will be done in their room supervised by telehealth,” said Vanderbilt nurse Pam Jones. “It’s a spit test, if you will. They will collect the specimen while being watched in a telehealth zoom room. It will be collected in a central place and shipped off.”
Students and families have to wear masks at all times while on campus.
Lipscomb University
It’s also move-in day for new students at Lipscomb University.
This year move-in is spread out over three days.
Returning students will start moving in on Friday.
On-campus classes start next week.
Austin Peay State University
If you’re attending Austin Peay, the school is offering free COVID-19 testing for students and employees.
The testing will be held at the back entrance of the Ard Building from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays.
The testing is first-come, first-served and you don’t have to make an appointment for the test.
