FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - You might not know it, but in Middle Tennessee, girls high school volleyball is a very big deal.
Now, with several teams competing in the quarterfinals, one midstate high school team is just one win away from going to the final four and the state championships.
That school is Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, which holds a pristine, undefeated 17-0 record on the season.
And that's where our Big Joe on the Go is this Thursday morning, speaking with coaches and players ahead of the team's big game on Saturday.
"I'm so incredibly proud of them," said Head Coach Tatiana Alvarez. "They've been absolutely resilient, consistent, composed and mature considering everything we've been going through with COVID practices and protocol."
Last week BGA clinched the regional title in a hard-fought victory over Franklin Road Academy.
"They've had to really show that nothing is for certain at this point, so we've had to make tons of adjustments just to focus on continuing our game and taking it one step at a time is really the key."
BGA will take on University School of Jackson on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.