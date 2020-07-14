NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As of Tuesday, nearly 37,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tennessee, but just because they've recovered doesn't mean they're back to normal life.
Doctors and scientists are constantly uncovering new information about COVID-19.
"We are learning so much more about how to take care of patients that accounts for the death rate going down," said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Schaffner says we still need to be cautious as many unknowns about the virus still remain.
"The question of whether you can have a second case or whether even after you recovered you can transmit the virus you can still be contagious, it’s some thing we don’t know," Dr. Schaffner said.
Dr. Schaffner says with these unknowns people who have recovered from COVID-19 need to continue to social distance and wear a mask as a symbol of what we should be doing and to keep themselves and others safe.
"Nobody wants to be a dreaded spreader," Schaffner said. "Let's all get into the habit of wearing the mask, it's much easier than wearing a ventilator."
With cases rising and hospitals busy, Schaffner says we're not even out of the first wave and is still concerned about the second wave along with flu season.
"Let’s all make sure we get our flu vaccine comes September that will be very important to help protect ourselves and take some of the strain off the healthcare system."
And with no vaccine for the coronavirus now, Schaffner says preventative measures need to continue for all - even those who have recovered from COVID.
"I keep quoting Benjamin Franklin, an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure. What we’d like to do is reduce the spread," Schaffner said. "A future people don’t have to go to the hospital in the first place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.