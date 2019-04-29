WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A man is distraught by what the TBI said his nephew did to eight people including his own parents.
The agency is calling the Westmoreland murders the deadliest homicide event in the state in at least two decades.
The suspect at the center of the case, Michael Cummins, is still at the hospital. Police shot him in the leg during his capture over the weekend.
Once he's released from the hospital, he'll be taken to the Sumner County jail.
His uncle, Brian Cummins, is still trying to process why this all happened.
"It's hard to realize about what he did," Cummins said.
Seven people are dead and another is in critical condition. A mile separates the two crime scenes in Westmoreland.
The victims include Michael Cummins' mom and dad along with a 12-year-old girl.
"I love him to death, but when he killed my brother and them, I wish I would've killed him that night," Cummins said.
Court documents said Brian Cummins saw his nephew Saturday night wearing a white t-shirt with blood stains. Michael Cummins told him the stains were from chocolate.
"I said no it ain't. I said that's dry blood," Brian Cummins said.
The TBI's helicopter later found him in a creek bed half a mile from the Charles Brown Road scene.
Two years ago, court documents show he set fire to a neighbor's house, assaulted her, and threatened to come back and finish the job.
News4 spoke with the judge who signed off on giving him probation and ordering him to complete a mental health evaluation.
"I don't regret endorsing what was in front of me by two very good attorneys," Sumner County Judge Dee David Gay said.
"He should've been in a mental hospital and maybe stayed there for the rest of his life," Brian Cummins said.
The TBI is still trying to figure out the timeline for the killings.
Judge Gay also told News4 he signed a probation violation warrant with no bond for Cummins on Monday.
