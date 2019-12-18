NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A former marine was laid to rest Wednesday at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with no family or friends present to bury him. Instead he was surrounded by strangers and other veterans honoring him as the soldier he was.
Taps played out at the cemetery remembering Marine Sergeant Edward Combs. According to papers, Combs served in the Marines from 1948 to 1952, through the first part of the Korean War. He was born in 1928 and died in early December 2019.
There wasn’t even a picture of him at his own funeral.
Sergeant Edward Combs is among the few Unclaimed Veterans.
Since 2015, there have been 158 unclaimed veterans buried in Tennessee’s five State Veterans Cemeteries. In just 2019, there have been 25 unclaimed services.
While not much is known about Marine Edward Combs, Wednesday he was laid to rest surrounded by his family of veterans.
“Us brother Marines come out and take care. We don't leave anyone behind,” said Anthony Westbrooks with the Marine Corp League.
A few dozen Marines, veterans from other military branches, and citizens they served said goodbyes.
“And paying their respects to a fallen veteran who they dont even know,” said Army veteran John Furgess, who attended today’s ceremony.
It was Westbrooks who accepted Combs’ flag in the ceremony, when his family wasn’t there too.
“At least I am here and that was my brother that I took it from,” said Westbrooks.
“It’s teamwork, you learn that from day one in your military career,” said Furgess.
