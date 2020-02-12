We know very little of Vietnam veteran Robert Kaltz.
He is what the U.S military calls, an unclaimed veteran. He had no family to speak of, expect his neighbors, who attended the ceremony today, at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
As taps was played, the flag draped coffin of Kaltz, and he was buried with full military honors.
Dozens of people at the ceremony never met Kaltz, but today, they became his family. They are also veterans, both active and retired and area churches also sent representatives.
Kaltz would have died alone if not for his neighbors, who were the only people at his bedside. They were presented with the flag that draped his coffin.
"I though that when he was going to be buried, it would just be me and Richard, it was really sad to me, all of these veterans, didn't even know him, showed up," said Kaltz' neighbor.
Metro Council member John Rutherford never met Kaltz either, but it was important to him that he attend the ceremony.
"We didn't know him personally, but he still means something. His life had value. He served our country; he wore the uniform, and that means something," said Rutherford
Twenty-two unclaimed veterans have been buried at the cemetery in the past two years.
