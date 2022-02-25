NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The ongoing situation in Ukraine and Russia has many Americans feeling uneasy about what is to come for the two countries.

Ukrainians and Russians here in Nashville are reeling as they deal with the rapidly unfolding catastrophe overseas. The sound of explosions is on repeat in 27-year-old Yevhenia Symonenko's hometown of Sumy. "It is still terrifying thinking about your loved ones there, and you can't control the situation."

Symonenko said she is a nurse at Centennial who moved to Nashville from Ukraine about six years ago and is devastated by her back home. "My city is on the border with Russia," Symonenko said. "It is the northeast part of Ukraine, so all the machinery and Russian army went through my city yesterday."

Her parents are here for the first time visiting. They arrived about two weeks ago, unaware of what was to come. Now, they said they couldn't get back. "All the roads are closed, and Russian people like military people are there checking all the cars."

This is all while their younger daughter and Symonenko's 20-year-old sister Kseniia is back home alone. "There is not even a way to get her out at this point," Symonenko said. "It is insane to think something can happen, and we are not even there."

A friend of Symonenko's here in Nashville is Viktoriia Miliantei. She is from Russia and is also horrified at what is happening. "I am feeling a little bit guilty because I am a Russian person," Miliantei said. "You should understand that there are Russians, and there are Putin's people. So it is two different roles. Russians don't want a war or fight with Ukraine."

Symonenko and her parents are trying to stay strong. "I am happy they are here," Symonenko said. "I wish my sister were here, and I wish this situation in Ukraine never happened."

There is a protest planned at the State Capitol Saturday at 10 a.m.