DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A Dickson father was outraged after he said his son was taken out of his kindergarten class and forced to sit in a small bathroom for an extended period of time.
"I want to know how long my son was in the bathroom," Brian Hill said. That's the big lingering question. He said his wife received a call around noon Wednesday to go pick up their five-year-old son at United Christian Academy. "She got a phone call stating that our son had had an accident at school."
Hill explained this is a frequent side effect of his son's absentee seizures, something they were prepared for. They gave the school a change fo clothes at the beginning of the year, but he said the school couldn't find them. "They had to put him in the bathroom in the classroom, which is only approximately four foot by six foot. It’s a very small bathroom." Hill said. It is unclear how long his son was in the bathroom for, but was told the door was left cracked, and it was long enough for him to eat is lunch there.
"Allowing my son to east next to a toilet, within inches of a toilet, is just uncalled for in my opinion," he said. "As he was crying in there, sitting in the bathroom crying, he could hear the other kids laughing."
United Christian Academy sent News4 the following statement on the incident:
"We are aware of complaints made by parents of one of our students that were posted to a social media site, and that resulted in comments posted by third parties, regarding treatment of the student by school personnel in response to a single incident not uncommon in elementary school aged children. We have spoken with the parents and are otherwise in the process of conducting a thorough review of the complaints made and to the best of our ability verifying the timing and nature of the responsive conduct by school personnel. We will have a statement for release once the review is completed.
Please know that we take all complaints involving the treatment of our students very seriously as our goal is to insure a safe and proper environment for all students. We thank those who have brought the matter to our attention and ask for patience as we complete our review.
Due to an unfinished investigation and serious threats made against the school, I am requesting that the names of anyone affiliated with the school not be given out to the public."
"My son is frantic," hill said of his son's reaction to the incident. "I mean... he was very emotional about it."
The Dickson Police Department confirmed to News4 a police report has been filed on the incident. They would not comment further.
