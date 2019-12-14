NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Uber is adding new layers to bring better safety to riders when they get in the car with their drivers.
The rideshare company is implementing PIN verification so riders are ensured they get into the correct vehicles. After a car is ordered, riders can give a personalized code to verify the ride is the right ride.
For some, the new program is a way to correct simple mistakes.
"I mean I definitely have gotten in some Ubers where its like oh this isn't my Uber and you get out," said rider Ashley Earnest.
For others its a matter of making sure everyone is arriving to their destination safely.
"I see a lot of things where someone's been killed or kidnapped and now with a verification code I guess its safer," said rider Jordan Parker.
A trip starts after the driver punches in the rider's PIN code. It comes after a safety report shows Uber had nearly 6-thousand reports of sexual assaults in two years.
"I definitely think its needed especially with girls in general its definitely a safety precaution," said Earnest.
Uber says it's an added layer of protection. It's starting as a test in seven cities across the country before going nationwide.
