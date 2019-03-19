The Uber driver shot at a gas station in East Nashville has been released from the hospital, since overwhelmed by support from strangers.
Brian Redden meets a lot of people on the job, but no encounter so touching as the ones he's had since the night he was shot.
"There's nothing that can ever prepare you for that," he said. Redden was sitting in the car at the gas pump near his last drop off. Police say 16-year-old David Mays walked up and demanded his keys.
"Go to slam the door, which he blocks and forces back open," Redden recalled. "I go to shut it again, and that's when the gun goes off.
Redden said much of the rest of the night is a blur, but one memory is vivid. "Several, several people came running up to me in that moment," he said. "One gentleman reached out to me who took the shirt off his back to put on my wounds to try to stop the bleeding."
Redden likely won't get to thank them all, but h did meet the man who called 911 and his family that night. Tuesday, he met a group of rideshare drivers who raised more than $1600 in his name.
"They were my heroes that night. They showed me something about humanity people probably don't realize is out there," he said. "There is good in people. They sure showed it to me."
To that 16-year-old boy, he showed some of his own: "I pray that you find a different way. A different path."
