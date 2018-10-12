NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash in Midtown sent an Uber driver and one of her passengers to the hospital.
The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 17th Avenue South and Broadway.
Police said a pickup truck hit the Uber driver when she ran a red light.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
According to officials, the Uber driver and passenger are both expected to be OK.
