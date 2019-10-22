SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A United Auto Workers employee on the picket line outside of General Motors' Spring Hill plant was killed Tuesday morning in a car vs. pedestrian crash.
According to Columbia PD, the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. The employee died from his injuries at the scene.
The UAW released a statement, identifying the victim as Roy A. McCombs:
Roy A. McCombs tragically lost his life today on a picket line standing up for a better life for himself and his coworkers. On behalf of the UAW, we offer condolences to Brother McCombs and family, friends and co-workers. Today’s accident is heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members. We will continue to work to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line.
General Motors also released a statement, saying they were saddened to hear the news:
We are deeply saddened to confirm an employee death occurred this morning from a vehicle pedestrian accident on a public road near GM’s Spring Hill Assembly Plant’s south entrance. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the employee’s family and all who are impacted by this tragedy. General Motors is committed to employee safety and plant leadership is working closely with authorities to investigate and understand what happened.
The crash occurred in the picket area at the overpass on the south gate bridge outside the plant. The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
