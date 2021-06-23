NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following Dr. Jill Biden's visit in Nashville this week to encourage locals to get vaccinated, America will reportedly miss President Biden's July 4th vaccination goal.
First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of the #WeCanDoThis bus tour, according to Mayor John Cooper’s office.
Although the country as a whole will miss this mark, certain age groups have fulfilled the president's goal.
The White House said yesterday that 70% of Americans age 30 and older received at least one COVID-19 shot and people 27 and older will hit that mark by July 4th.
However, they say the lowest percentage rate comes from ages 18 to 26-years-old.
To track the CDC's COVID-19 data and see vaccination stats, click here.
