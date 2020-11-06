NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – At the beginning of next year, Bill Hagerty will be sworn in as the next U.S. Senator from Tennessee.
Hagerty will take over for Tennessee’s Senior U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, who will soon retire from the job.
News4 spoke with Hagerty one-on-one about his plans once he gets to Washington.
His top priority after he gets sworn in is to get our economy restarted again.
“We're already moving in the right direction, but there's much more to do,” Hagerty said.
It’s a way he feels will bring people together during a year of intense partisan divide.
"Senator-elect Hagerty is right. Better jobs, better pay, that eases a lot of the pain for everyone,” Kent Syler, MTSU Political Science Professor and Political Analyst for News4 said.
Hagerty isn’t shy about his support for President Donald Trump. That led News4 to ask about potentially working with a Joe Biden administration if President Trump doesn’t get another four years in office.
“My aim is to represent the people of Tennessee and to do what is best for the people of Tennessee and I will do that regardless of who is serving in the White House,” Hagerty said.
President Trump has made claims about election fraud as states continue to count ballots.
News4 wanted to find out the meaning behind a tweet Hagerty sent out on Thursday referring to the election.
“They can count the votes that were legally cast, but not to continue casting the votes. That's what I want to see brought to an end if that's happening,” Hagerty said.
Political analysts said a road to success for Hagerty should include following Alexander’s lead.
“Senator Alexander has worked with Democrats. He's worked with Republicans to get things done for Tennessee,” Syler said.
