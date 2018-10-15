It takes money to win an election, plenty of it.
Tennessee's U.S. Senate race is on track to becoming the most expensive in state history.
Tennessee one of eight states seen as crucial to the Democrats taking over control of the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn are spending millions to win you over, mostly on TV ads.
News4 political analyst Kent Syler said with early voting set to begin on Wednesday, expect to see more campaign ads pop up on your screen.
"You can't get away from it, if your watching TV, on your computer, something will pop up, and if your in your car listening to the radio," said Syler.
The Bredesen and Blackburn campaigns both have millions to spend before election day.
The Blackburn campaign according to the Federal Election Commission, has more than $7 million on hand, already spending $3 million on ads.
Bredesen has almost $5 million on hand and is spending another $5 million on campaign ads.
However it's outside money that could make the difference between winning and losing in a state now seen as a swing state.
"This really is the first race Tennesseans have witnessed with all the money available to candidates, that's why we are seeing so many TV ads," said Syler.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Mitch McConnell's Seante Leadership Fund, is funneling more than $8 million for Blackburn ads.
MajorityForward.org has a war chest of more than $7 million for Bredesen.
Syler said the bulk of the money will go to attack ads.
"These ads are designed to make us fearful, make us angry, punch our buttons," said Syler.
