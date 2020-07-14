NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The country's latest surge in COVID-19 cases is causing some big delays for people waiting for test results to come back.
The hardest hit areas are running short of tests and testing supplies. If a test is done, many results don't come back for more than a week.
Doctors say these failures in testing mean the United States isn't yet able to control virus outbreaks.
"There is no question in my mind that the delays in testing and inadequate testing are making people sicker, are making the outbreaks bigger, and are leading to more deaths," said Dr. Ashish Jha of Harvard University. "The fact that we still have not figured out how to have a robust testing infrastructure in our country, I think it's shameful."
Health officials say a quick turnaround in results is critical to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
