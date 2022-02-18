NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The United States Secretary of Education is making a stop at Tennessee State University Friday morning.
Dr. Miguel Cardona will be attending a roundtable discussion while visiting where the focus will be efforts to address teacher shortages.
Dr. Cardona was also in Tennessee Thursday holding a rural student roundtable as well in Trousdale County along with attending the National Conference on Education here in Nashville.
Today during the roundtable, Dr. Cardona is expected to highlight the "Grow Your Own Teacher" initiative.
This addresses the teacher shortage by creating partnerships between TSU and local school districts as well as other education agencies to grow the teacher pool here in Tennessee.
Tennessee is the first state to gain approval for a permanent "Grow Your Own" model.
TSU says the initiative at the university has created two pathway programs for student to earn their bachelor's degree and receive a special education or ESL endorsement.
"This is one method to do it and it's a good method," said JC Bowman, the Executive Director for Professional Educators of Tennessee. "We like it but there’s going to have to be other programs that come beside of it to address that teacher shortage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.