NASHVILLE (WSMV) - U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper has confirmed he will be seeking re-election in 2020.
Cooper's press secretary released this statement on Tuesday: "Jim is honored to represent Cheatham, Davidson, and Dickson counties in Congress, and he looks forward to running for re-election in 2020."
Cooper has been serving as the representative for the 5th congressional district since 2003.
He represented Tennessee's 4th congressional district from 1983 to 1995.
