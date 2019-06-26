Dreon Key
Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Dreon Key.

According to a release, the 21-year-old is facing several charges across middle Tennessee, including assault, robbery and kidnapping.

Key is also wanted for driving off in a Sumner County corrections officer's vehicle in late April. Deputies chased Key from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Interstate 24 toward Nashville. Key eventually got away with the stolen car. 

Key is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He has lots of tattoos; one of them is a cross between is eyes. He is also from the Nashville area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 615-736-5417 or submit a tip using USMS Tips

