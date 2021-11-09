CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police announced the arrest of a man wanted for a homicide in early October.

According to an early morning tweet from Metro Police, U.S. Marshals arrested 39-year-old Jashawn Jerome Simmons Monday night and charged him with criminal homicide.

On October 3, Simmons allegedly shot 52-year-old Marty Adkins as he walked back to him home on Brick Church Pike following a party.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness observed Simmons arguing with Adkins on the night of October 3, at which point Simmons “produced a pistol and shot Mr. Adkins multiple times.”

Adkins was pronounced dead by Nashville Fire at the scene.

Simmons was arrested in Clarksville by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and has been booked into Nashville’s downtown detention center.