SHELBYVILLE, TN. (WSMV) – Two people wanted in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy outside of a laundromat in Shelbyville this week were arrested in Mississippi on Friday.

Police said Diego-Pascual was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry. According to police, Pascual was with his parents and his 22-year-old brother at the laundromat.

Police said his parents left in a separate car while the 14-year-old and his brother were wrapping up and had gotten into their car. That's when police said a man came up and unloaded a handgun into a vehicle.

Shelbyville teen killed in laundromat parking lot Shelbyville Police are working to investigate the killing of a 14-year-old Monday night.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals took Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor into custody in Tunica, Mississippi. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, The US Marshal Service, and the 14th and 17th Judicial District Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in the search. Rice was placed on the TBI Most Wanted List this week.

Suspect in Shelbyville's teen murder placed on TBI Most Wanted List The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed the suspect in a Shelbyville teen’s murder on the Most Wanted list.

While police worked to find Rice, coworkers and the community are helping the family through a GoFundMe account. To help the family cover funeral costs, click here.

Community raising money for family of teen killed in Shelbyville A fundraiser is nearing $10,000 or the family of the 14-year-old Shelbyville boy, killed in a shooting Monday night.

In Israel's memory, a vigil has grown outside Duck River Laundry, with people leaving flowers, balloons, and candles. Israel loved basketball and video games, his family said.