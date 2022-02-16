NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – President Joe Biden says he remains hopeful diplomacy will bring an end to the tension between Russian and Ukraine.

Biden admits an invasion by Russia could have an impact here at home.

According to experts at AAA, global tensions over Russia possibly invading Ukraine is playing a role in our rising gas prices. AAA reports a price increase of 22% in crude oil since the beginning of the year, and 7% of that has been in the last few weeks.

According to AAA, the average price of gas here in Tennessee is $3.26. That is a 24-cent increase from one month ago.

President Biden addressed this issue publicly on Tuesday, admitting there could be some residual effects on our economy if the U.S. get involved.

“I will not pretend this will be painless. There could be impact on our energy prices,” Biden said. “We're prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump.”

Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron met for hours in Moscow at the same time Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke at the White House in efforts to defuse the crisis before armed conflict breaks out.

The Unites States Department of Energy suggests driving more sensibly, as aggressive driving wastes gas. Regular car maintenance can also go a long way.