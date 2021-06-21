NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will return to Nashville for the first time since 1997 next year.
The championships, held annually since 1914, are the country's most prestigious figure skating event, and crown U.S. champions in women's, men's, pairs, and ice dancing in the senior and junior levels.
The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships are also the final qualifying competition prior to the selection of nominations to the U.S. Olympic figure skating team.
U.S. Figure Skating Champion Bradie Tennell joined News4 in studio on Monday to talk about the significance of this prestigious event.
"I think especially because it's an Olympic year, it just brings the level of excitement that much higher," Tennell said. "I think people will be really excited to come and see it."
Tennell won her first U.S. title in 2018 and made the U.S. Olympic team. She earned the Bronze medal in the team event, then reclaimed her U.S. Championship title in 2021.
The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held from January 3 to 9 at Bridgestone Arena.
