U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents tell News4 Investigates they are catching daily attempts by overseas companies to ship fake COVID-19 tests through Tennessee.
Mike Neipert, Area Port of Memphis Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said thousands have already been caught.
“Virtually every day there is some sort of fake test kit seizure,” Neipert said.
Neipert said the kits look exactly like real testing kits, except for they lack the proper paperwork proving that they are approved by the FDA.
Photographs of the kits, obtained by News4 Investigates, show they are labeled as “one step rapid kits” or Cororavirus antibody tests.
“People are ordering these all over the United States. Tennessee ends up being a transshipping point,” Neipert said.
One federal search warrant shows 100 test kits were discovered in the Memphis port but were bound for Oregon for someone who wasn’t a doctor or licensed pharmacist.
Neipert said in that, and most cases, the fake kits come from China.
“It’s not just one company, it’s multiple companies,” Neipert said.
Neipert said as to why people are wanting to purchase the fake kits, he can only assume the worst.
“Purchase a bunch and make a quick buck of selling the fake test on the street,” Neipert said.
Dr. James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry Medical College and a member of the city’s coronavirus task force, said the fake tests could give incorrect results to sick people.
“I think this is a critical issue. Someone who is positive might test negative,” Hildreth told News4 Investigates.
Because international flights have decreased so dramatically to Nashville, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said their Memphis port is where the fake tests are arriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.