NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A federal grand jury has just indicted Steven Wiggins on four counts related to the killing of Dickson County Sheriff Sergeant Daniel Baker in 2018.
The U.S. Attorney's office has filed to seek the death penalty against Wiggins.
In 2018 Wiggins was accused of shooting Sgt. Baker multiple times, and then setting the patrol car on fire. The Deputy had responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and had found the car Wiggins in, along with Erika Castro-Miles.
When the deputy walked around the rear of the car, Wiggins fired several rounds, striking Baker one time. Wiggins then allegedly approached Baker after he was down, and fired multiple shots into the Sergeant's chest.
The indictment also noted that after the shooting, Wiggins dragged Baker's body to the rear of the patrol car, placing him inside, and then after driving the car some distance, set the vehicle on fire.
Wiggins has been indicted on federal car jacking and firearms violations, which resulted in the death of Baker.
Immediately after the indictments were returned by the grand jury, U. S. Attorney Don Cochran immediately filed notice with the court that the United States intends to seek the death penalty.
Wiggins will make an appearance before a U. S. Magistrate judge in the near future.
