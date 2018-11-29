Here are some sobering statistics.
Over 70,000 Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses in 2017, that's the population of Jackson, Tennessee.
There are more deaths by overdose than car crashes.
Thursday, Matthew Whitaker, the acting U.S. Attorney General visited Nashville to talk about ways the Department of Justice is combating this killer.
The battle on the front lines is hitting close to Music City. Synthetic opioids have killed more Americans than any other drug. When talking about synthetic opioids, Fentanyl is at the top of the list.
The equivalent to a pinch of salt of Fentanyl is enough to kill someone.
Whitaker had a strong message to those pushing these drugs and over-prescribing.
"Millions of Americans are living with the painful consequences of a family member's addiction, or the addiction of their own."
Whitaker spoke about the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, which adds prosecutors and teams of federal investigators in the fight.
The southern hub of the task force will be based right here in Nashville.
"We've already used the strike force model to combat healthcare fraud, and it's been very successful. And we want to replicate the success in this fight. I believe it will help this area gain some relief."
Whitaker stressed the fight against opioid abuse needs to be won on three fronts: prevention, enforcement, and treatment.
He also addressed a major cause of the opioid crisis, over-prescribing.
"We now have the lowest opioid prescription rates in 18 years, and we're going to bring them a lot lower."
So far, more than 220 doctors have been charged with opioid-related crimes, resulting in 80 convictions.
"To those doctors that continue to over-prescribe opioids, we know who you are, we're coming to get you."
In Tennessee, drug overdose deaths have gone up 50 percent since 2013, reaching record highs.
In Nashville-Davidson County, we've seen an 88 percent increase in that same time. Last year, Davidson County ranked second in the state for overdose deaths, the vast majority are opioid-related.
