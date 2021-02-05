House hunting Californians gave their take on why the Nashville market is so appealing.
Todd and Gretchen Lanman caught a glimpse of the lake on their way into Nashville Friday afternoon, but no beach in sight. "Where's the ocean?" Gretchen joked.
The longtime residents of California are looking for a change.
"California's changed quite a bit," Gretchen explained. "For me, it's a crime. It's the crowds."
"There comes the point where you just can't afford to live there and can't continue to pay these outrageous incremental tax increases," Todd added. "The politics in California are really becoming so extreme that there's no ability to have a conversation or discussion."
They aren't alone, according to a United Van Lines study. California was fourth on the list of highest outbound states in 2020. And according to U-Haul, Tennessee had the largest net gain of moving trucks crossing its borders in 2020, making it the number one U-Haul growth state.
"Everybody is coming from California. A few Chicagoans. I've heard of New Yorkers coming," Brentwood Real-estate agent Debbie Hovsepian said. She had similar anecdotal data to Greater Nashville Realtors President Brian Copeland. "We've got an amazing entertainment industry that still mirrors where they live, yet the people are very kind, and warm, and welcoming. The economy is great."
The United Van Lines study found the top reasons for moving were jobs, family, and retirement.
"Suddenly, you know, those beautiful ocean and mountain views that they have in California aren't so important as having space for your family," Hovsepian explained.
She said right now, demand in the Nashville area is high, and inventory is low; useful if you're selling, but if buying, you need to act fast.
"You can't play the real estate game of wait and see what comes up next. If the house makes sense, buy it," Hovsepian said.
The Lanmans are on the hunt this weekend and said they'll report back. "The houses are huge here!" Gretchen exclaimed.
Todd chimed in: "Our money goes a lot farther, and we can have some property."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.