NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Wednesday the moving and storage company most well-known for their unmistakable trucks announced they’d be giving displaced college students free storage all over North America.
U-Haul company President John Taylor, “JT”, said the storage is available at company owned and operated facilities across the U.S. and Canada.
The complimentary 30 days storage will be given to new customers bearing a college ID, is a limited time offer, and is subject to local availability.
“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
This comes just days after they had previously announced the same offer for Middle Tennessee residents directly impacted by the tornadoes on March 3rd.
“Many of our neighbors are facing devastation and a long road of clean-up and recovery,” said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. “Some people may need a secure place to stow their belongings in the coming days. We are able to help by making our facilities available at no cost for one month.”
Participating Tornado Relief Locations
U-Haul Company of Nashville has made three stores available to offer the disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza
3741 Annex Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 356-2550
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville
506 Fesslers Lane
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 736-5231
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt Juliet
14535 Lebanon Road
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 754-6246
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.