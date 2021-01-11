NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Any eligible type O blood donor is urged to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible after a trauma in the area used significant amount of O blood.
Blood Assurance will be hosting three drives January 12th to January 15th in the Nashville area.
“We are asking all type O donors who can give blood to schedule an appointment right now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood donors are needed every day and we always say that today’s donors save tomorrow’s patients. We were able to provide the blood needed by this patient but in order to ensure all patients have the blood they need we are asking O donors to please give now to replenish the supply.”
The events are scheduled as follows:
- January 12 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Bone and Joint Institute in Franklin
- January 13th - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Rock the Hill Nutrition in Spring Hill
- January 15th - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Hangout Nutrition in Brentwood
All donors will receive a fleece blanket and blood type wristband.
Donors 18 years and older will be entered to win a home makeover themed basket with $400 in gift cards to Target and Lowes. Donors 18 years and older who give twice in 2021 will also be entered to win a side-by-side.
Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors.
They are only accepting donors by appointment and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.
To book an appointment, please visit their website, call 800-962-0628 or text 'BAGIVE' to 999777.
