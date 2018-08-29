The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received multiple reports of a bear traveling through the Midstate this week.
On August 25, a black bear was spotted via trail camera walking in a hunting area in Clarksville. Ten days prior, another hunter found pictures walking through his property near Joelton. TWRA believes that is the same bear that was also spotted in Logan County, Kentucky on August 11.
"It is not unusual for a young bear to travel a long distance seeking an area to call his home range," said TWRA spokesperson Barry Cross in a news release. "Quite often, cubs that reach 1-2 years of age are kicked out of the maternal group and must go and establish an area for themselves and they can and will cover a lot of territory during that time.”
Cross added that bears are expanding their range in Tennessee, and people can expect to see similar activity from bears in the future.
TWRA also wants to remind people that if you encounter a bear, alter your route, return the way you came, or wait until it leaves the area. More information on dealing with bears can be found here.
People can also reports bear sightings to TWRA at tnwildlife.org.
