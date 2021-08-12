BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TWRA sent a warning today on social media about dumping unwanted pets. The post came after a Bradley County. wildlife officer removed an alligator from a small pond.
TWRA says that alligators are not in the historic range of Bradly County. They have said that the reptiles are expanding their range in Tennessee. Most of the sightings and captures of alligators have all been in West Tennessee. Recently a seven-foot alligator was captured in the Wolfe River in Fayette County.
TWRA has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee. Alligators expanding into Tennessee is just another species that we must learn to coexist with like many of the other southern states according to the agency.
