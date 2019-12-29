UT BEAR.JPG
Courtesy: TWRA

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency along with University of Tennessee Police rescued a 200 pound sow black bear from the UT baseball stadium early Sunday morning. 

TWRA says around 4 a.m. University of Tennessee Police notified TWRA of a black bear making its way through the UT campus. The bear eventually got stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, home of the Volunteer baseball team. 

UT BEAR 2.JPG

UT Police are TWRA officials responded to the stadium and quickly tranquilized and removed the bear from the area. 

The 200-pound sow black bear was released back into the wild in Blount County. 

