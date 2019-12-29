KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency along with University of Tennessee Police rescued a 200 pound sow black bear from the UT baseball stadium early Sunday morning.
TWRA says around 4 a.m. University of Tennessee Police notified TWRA of a black bear making its way through the UT campus. The bear eventually got stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, home of the Volunteer baseball team.
UT Police are TWRA officials responded to the stadium and quickly tranquilized and removed the bear from the area.
The 200-pound sow black bear was released back into the wild in Blount County.
The 200 lbs. sow black bear that wandered into Lindsey Nelson Stadium early this morning has been released onto Foothills WMA in Blount Co. TWRA Wildlife Officers immobilized her around 4 a.m. with help from the University of Tennessee Police Department. #tnwildlife #bearwise pic.twitter.com/Ko52FYrHDq— TWRA (@tnwildlife) December 29, 2019
