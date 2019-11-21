NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you are hunting this season, it is important that you are getting your deer harvest tested by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
The warning comes from the TWRA to help prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease that is passed on through deer.
CWD is a highly-contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and other members of the deer family. Tennessee is the 26th CWD-positive state along with neighboring Arkansas and Mississippi.
CWD sampling locations are located in the following locations:
- Cannon County: Highway 53 Market, 6055 Jim Cummings Highway, Woodbury, TN
- Davidson County: Flowers Processing, 4550 Eatons Creek Rd., Nashville, TN
- Franklin County: W&W Deer Processing, 485 Knight’s Church Rd., Decherd, TN
- Hickman County: Vaught’s Processing, 7143 Highway 100, Bon Aqua, TN
- Lawrence County: Bare Bones Deer Processing, 67 Good Hope Rd., Lawrenceburg, TN
- Lawrence County: Laurel Hill WMA Checking Station, 74 VFW Rd., Lawrenceburg, TN (Hours: 7 a.m.-sunset, Nov. 22-24, Nov. 29-Dec.1).
- Marshall County: B&B Processing, 1850 Old Columbia Rd., Lewisburg, TN
- Sumner County: Poindexter’s Outdoors, 1380 S. Water Ave., Gallatin, TN
There are also two freezers located in Middle Tennessee where deer heads can be dropped off 24/7 for testing. These are located in:
- Wayne County: Co-Op, 827 Highway 99, Waynesboro, TN
- Wilson County: Cedars of Lebanon State Park Maintenance Office, 328 Cedar Forest Rd., Lebanon, TN
