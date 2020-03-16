GILES CO., TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they received a missing person report Sunday evening after a canoer, who set in on Saturday, still had not made contact Sunday evening.
TWRA says the 51-year-old Elkton resident put in on the Elk River at the Highway 31 bridge Saturday, intent on canoeing the river, and camping that night, and then returning to dry ground Sunday.
Saturday evening at 6:00PM is the last time anyone heard from him.
TWRA says that the water levels on the Elk had risen to a dangerous level by the time they'd received the missing call. They were unable to launch a search and rescue crew on the water.
Monday local crews and the TWRA began a ground search early Monday, and the Highway Patrol helicopter joined in to assist in the search overhead. The search was suspended Monday night once it got dark out.
TWRA says that they will be forced to limit their search to the ground until the water conditions improve.
Alabama Marine Police have been notified, but have not be able to search by boat for the same reason, due to heavy water flows in the Elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.