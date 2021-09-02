NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are getting ready for the final major weekend of the 2021 summer boating season.
With Labor Day coming up, officers are reminding boaters to wear their life jackets and go boating "in a safe and responsible manner."
“There is going to be a lot of people on the water. You might have to slow down…wait your turn to get into a marina, or going underneath a bridge,” said District 21 Sgt. Matt Brian of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
As of Thursday on Tennessee waters, there have been 17 boating-related fatalities this year. TWRA said there were 22 boating-related fatalities at the same time last year.
TWRA officers will be on the lookout for reckless boating behavior such as boating under the influence.
“We do work hard on the water. Sometimes it does mean issuing citations or stopping a lot of people, but at the end of the day if it keeps everybody safe that is our main goal,” Sgt. Brian said.
TWRA reminded anyone 12 years old and under must wear a life jacket. Plus, a life jacket for each boater must be on each boat and on paddlecraft.
