DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Sunday's fire at the Leatherwood Marina injured one, sending him to the hospital for burns, and damaged ten boats in total.
According to a release from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the houseboat fire at the marina on Kentucky Lake did injure one person, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt for treatment of burns to his legs.
Nine boats were destroyed and several others damaged after a fire at the Leatherwood Marina near Dover on Sunday morning.
The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The houseboat fire spread to three other houseboats, burning and sinking those vessels. An additional six other boats were damaged during the fire.
