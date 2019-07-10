NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports one boating-related fatality and nine boating under the influence (BUI) arrests were made over the July 4 holiday weekend during Operation Dry Water.
According to a release, the fatality happened on July 4 on Normandy Lake in Coffee County. Witnesses say a 61-year-old man from Huntsville, Alabama, jumped off the back of a ski boat and swam away, but never returned.
People attempted to rescue the man and TWRA received the call shortly after noon; his body was recovered later that evening.
Operation Dry Water was held July 5-7 and is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water. It is held around the July 4 holiday to give boaters awareness of BUI enforcement during the peak boating season.
Four of this year's BUI arrests came in TWRA Region IV in East Tennessee. Two arrests were also made in Region I (West Tennessee) and II and one arrest was made in Region III (Cumberland Plateau). Authorities also issued four citations for reckless operation in Region III.
Along with the fatality, two injury accidents also happened. One happened in Region II and another in Region III; there were also three property damage incidents.
Authorities inspected over 7,300 boats during the four days. Officers also issued 220 citations and 109 warnings.
