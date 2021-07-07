NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There were no boating-related deaths reported over the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
However, TWRA officials responded to six statewide serious injury boating incidents over the Fourth of July weekend. Additionally, TWRA added that were seven property damage incidents.
TWRA made 21 boating under the influence arrests. That was an increase of 11 arrests from 2020.
"Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Operation Dry Water is held with the Independence Day holiday to give boating under the influence (BUI) enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season," TWRA said in a release on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.